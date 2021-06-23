DG Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 591,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 256,236 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AUPH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,794. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

