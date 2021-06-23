DG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 364,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of MannKind at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,910. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.