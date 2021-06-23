DG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha comprises about 1.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 2,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

