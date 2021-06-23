DG Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,861 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Spartacus Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 127,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

