DG Capital Management LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,250,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GIGGU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 1,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.