DG Capital Management LLC Takes $9.22 Million Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,000. Anterix comprises 2.2% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Anterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $164,722.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.