DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,904,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,678,000.

PTOCU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 1,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

