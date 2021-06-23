DG Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker International accounts for 3.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Brinker International worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,803 shares of company stock worth $9,177,960. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of EAT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,875.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

