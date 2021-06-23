Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,574.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70) and last traded at GBX 3,504.50 ($45.79), with a volume of 223214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,503 ($45.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,343.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

