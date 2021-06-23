Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.15). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 85,221 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Dialight alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.30. The stock has a market cap of £97.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.