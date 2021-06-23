Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLGNF. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

