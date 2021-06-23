Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on DLGNF. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $81.05.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.
