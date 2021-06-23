Diamond (DMD) Tops One Day Volume of $18,195.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006196 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $18,195.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001462 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00096024 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,607,548 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

