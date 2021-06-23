Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,697 shares of company stock worth $4,121,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.