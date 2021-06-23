Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $403,404.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00137838 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000907 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

