DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $21.44 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $230,134.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00381242 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002921 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00979872 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,763,021 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

