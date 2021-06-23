Dimecoin Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $3,006.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00023903 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00142626 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.