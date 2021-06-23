Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.64. 456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16.

