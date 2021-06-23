Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) traded up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, UBS Group cut Discovery to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16.

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.