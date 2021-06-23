Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Shares Down 16.5%

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) fell 16.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24.

Distribuidora Internacional de AlimentaciÃ³n, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a network of approximately 3,725 proprietary stores and 2,901 franchised stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, MinipreÃ§o, and DIA&go.

