district0x (DNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.27 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. district0x has a total market cap of $78.25 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00644266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

DNT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

