Ditto (DITTO) Price Tops $0.93

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ditto has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

