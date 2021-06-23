Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DNHBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dnb Asa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,035. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

