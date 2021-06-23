Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of DNHBY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 47,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,035. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

