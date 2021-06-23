Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of DNHBY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 47,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

