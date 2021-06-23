DOC.COM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,215.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $6,215.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00616908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039687 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,839,062 coins. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

