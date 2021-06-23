Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.38 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.88 billion and $5.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.00386373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,149,856,192 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

