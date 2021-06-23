Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.19. 6,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

