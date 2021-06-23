Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,438 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

