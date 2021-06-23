Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Sells $604,557.20 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domo stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. 488,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,214. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

