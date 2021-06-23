DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $8,764,930.60.

DASH stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.03. 2,744,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion and a PE ratio of -23.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

