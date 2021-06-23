DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 1.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $174.00 and last traded at $175.96. Approximately 14,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,502,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion and a PE ratio of -23.49.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $69,584,426.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,037,151 shares of company stock worth $1,205,934,911. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $126,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $8,171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

