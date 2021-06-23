Dora Factory (DORA) Price Reaches $4.63 on Major Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00013789 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 38.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00616423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00078408 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

