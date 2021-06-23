Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,603. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

