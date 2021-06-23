Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.20 ($11.45).

Shares of GROW traded up GBX 56.88 ($0.74) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 942.88 ($12.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,178,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,965. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 808.33. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 956 ($12.49). The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

