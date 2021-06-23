Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $956.00

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 956 ($12.49) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 218735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886 ($11.58).

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Draper Esprit to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 808.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

