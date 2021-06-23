Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

