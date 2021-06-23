DREP (DREP) Price Hits $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

