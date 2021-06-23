Drep [new] (DREP) Price Down 37.7% Over Last Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $15.05 million and $1.39 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00597834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077613 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.