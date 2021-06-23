DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 360.71 ($4.71).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 423.30 ($5.53). The company had a trading volume of 987,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,181. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.84. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.