DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 360.71 ($4.71).
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of LON SMDS traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 423.30 ($5.53). The company had a trading volume of 987,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,181. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.84. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
