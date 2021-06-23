Duality Advisers LP Acquires 17,070 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in ResMed by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ResMed by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

RMD traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.04. 11,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $242.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

