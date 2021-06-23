Duality Advisers LP Acquires 30,744 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,216. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

