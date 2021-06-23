Duality Advisers LP Acquires 42,440 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 102.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 267.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 495.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

AMD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 454,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,981,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.