Duality Advisers LP Buys 53,563 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 290.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of SL Green Realty worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.70.

SLG stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

