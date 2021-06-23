Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000. RingCentral comprises approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,139,180.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.35.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.01.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

