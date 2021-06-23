Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,422 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 982,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,192,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 297,405 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,038,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,090,000 after acquiring an additional 335,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 874,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. 473,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,093,105. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $344.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.