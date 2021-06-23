Duality Advisers LP Has $7.70 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 782.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

