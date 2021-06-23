Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,091. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

