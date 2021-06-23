Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.24 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. 25,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.