Duality Advisers LP Invests $7.67 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. Chubb makes up approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

