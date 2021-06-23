Duality Advisers LP Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000. Starbucks comprises about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

